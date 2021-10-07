Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another warm and humid night in the panhandle w/lows near 70. We will once again see more storms develop overnight and push east across our area. Rain chances will increase to 90%. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon the rain chances will become much more spotty and we will see more sun peek through. Highs will reach the low 80s. Rain chances will be lower Friday and by the weekend we will see sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. That dry weather will continue into next week.

