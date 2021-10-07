Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

More rain is in the forecast tonight and Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another warm and humid night in the panhandle w/lows near 70. We will once again see more storms develop overnight and push east across our area. Rain chances will increase to 90%. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon the rain chances will become much more spotty and we will see more sun peek through. Highs will reach the low 80s. Rain chances will be lower Friday and by the weekend we will see sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. That dry weather will continue into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

