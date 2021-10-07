Advertisement

Wild Beast Feast for local men with big appetites

The event will be at Hiland Baptist starting at 5 p.m.
The event will be at Hiland Baptist starting at 5 p.m.
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hiland Baptist Church is preparing to host local men with big appetites.

The 12th Annual Wild Beast Feast will be held on October 12th at 5 p.m. There will be a car show and Q&A with special guest speaker, America’s Favorite Fisherman, Jimmy Houston at 6 p.m. The feast begins at 7 p.m.

Are you brave enough for this exotic feast? There will be a little bit of everything.

For more details on the Wild Beast Feast, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

