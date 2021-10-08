Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s still active morning on radar. But for many west of Hwy231, where we’ve been hit the hardest this week, we won’t have any rain concerns. The front is pushing most of the storms to the east of Hwy231 today. And they’ll be mainly for those east of Hwy231 in the morning.

The afternoon should be a beauty across NWFL today with sunshine and warm and humid feels as highs reach the mid 80s. More pleasantries head our way by the end of the afternoon and into the evening as humidity starts to drop. You may notice a slight downturn in humidity if you’ve got any evening plans tonight. It’ll stick around for the upcoming weekend as well.

Thanks to the drop in moisture, we’ll see very pleasant mornings in the Panhandle over the weekend with lows dipping down into the 60s for most, near 70 on the beaches. Highs warm into the mid 80s in the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of sunshine heads our way over the weekend with high pressure building in from the west. That will set up a nice dry streak of weather for us through next week as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies in the morning with storms possible for those east of Hwy231, mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs today top out around 85°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful weekend ahead with mainly sunny skies and comfortable mornings with warm afternoons.

