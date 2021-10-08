Advertisement

Governor Desantis awards more hurricane relief funds to the Panhandle

He awarded $3.1 million to the Panhandle for hurricane relief.
He awarded $3.1 million to the Panhandle for hurricane relief.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October 10th, 2018, is a day the Panhandle won’t forget.

It’s been three years since Hurricane Michael made landfall in Bay County, and the area has not stopped its recovery efforts since.

Friday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis was in town to congratulate local communities for their resiliency and to hand over a big check.

He announced $3.1 million would be coming to the Panhandle to continue recovery efforts. With $2.7 million of that coming to Bay County and its municipalities.

“As tough as it was to see the damage and the destruction and the people displaced, and we should never forget that; you saw a lot of resiliency,” said Governor DeSantis. “You saw an awful lot of people banding together. You saw an awful lot of people digging down deep to help their neighbors and their friends. That’s what strong communities do.”

Local leaders said this money will continue to help with recovery efforts.

“The money he was announcing Friday is going to go a long way to continue to help Bay County get back on track,” said Bill Dozier, a Bay County Commissioner. “Helping people get back in houses and just helping all the way around.”

Since Governor DeSantis took office, his administration has awarded over $1 billion to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water is covering the road on Alf Coleman. Drivers are urged to use caution.
Bay County flooding reports
From Thursday morning's downpours.
Major flooding in Callaway Thursday
Law enforcement in Okaloosa County is looking for a suspect who allegedly fatally hit a...
Okaloosa County authorities search for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes has entered a plea deal, agreeing to plea guilty...
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner pleads guilty in corruption investigation
The CIU is a six man unit patrolling the Panhandle looking for who they say are the worst of...
FHP Criminal Interdiction Unit working to keep Panhandle safe

Latest News

Ellie Dowling Parrish, 73, of Altha, is facing multiple charges, including one count of an...
Former Calhoun County official arrested in alleged pay-to-play scheme
40 mattresses were donated in total.
Mattresses donated to local fire rescues
Donating mattresses to local fire rescue crews
Mattress donation to local fire rescue teams
Bay Cancer Awareness Symposium
Bay Cancer Awareness Symposium