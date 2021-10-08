Governor Desantis awards more hurricane relief funds to the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October 10th, 2018, is a day the Panhandle won’t forget.

It’s been three years since Hurricane Michael made landfall in Bay County, and the area has not stopped its recovery efforts since.

Friday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis was in town to congratulate local communities for their resiliency and to hand over a big check.

He announced $3.1 million would be coming to the Panhandle to continue recovery efforts. With $2.7 million of that coming to Bay County and its municipalities.

“As tough as it was to see the damage and the destruction and the people displaced, and we should never forget that; you saw a lot of resiliency,” said Governor DeSantis. “You saw an awful lot of people banding together. You saw an awful lot of people digging down deep to help their neighbors and their friends. That’s what strong communities do.”

Local leaders said this money will continue to help with recovery efforts.

“The money he was announcing Friday is going to go a long way to continue to help Bay County get back on track,” said Bill Dozier, a Bay County Commissioner. “Helping people get back in houses and just helping all the way around.”

Since Governor DeSantis took office, his administration has awarded over $1 billion to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael.

