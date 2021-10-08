Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball gears up for new season with a new coach and a new roster

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast women’s team is one of many juco college basketball program’s gearing up for the 2021 season, but look different this year with a new coach, and essentially, a brand new team, with transfers from some D1 schools like Auburn and Georgia tech.

Rory Kuhn, the former Northwest men’s and St. John’s women’s assistant coach coming back south taking over this year. He has one returning player, in sophomore forward Avalon Miller, who started 15 games last season.

Joining her are ten newcomers, including those Division One transfers and three international players, from Australia, Canada and France.

Coach Kuhn was hired in mid-July, was up against the clock to get his team together, and now, working to gel in early October.

“It’s been going good. It’s been a transition, for sure,” said Coach Kuhn. “Definitely from the time I started to where I am at now. As you can see, there were two players when I started, and we’ve got 11 out here now. Our twelfth player was unfortunately not able to get here. She couldn’t get out of her county, but other than that, we’ve got a full team and a full roster, and the transition has been going good so far.”

October 1, 2021 was the first official day teams could start practicing, and right now, their main goal is simply working together to build the team.

“I told them in the beginning of the year, I said, which was very recent, I said ‘It’s a marathon, not a sprint, so it always takes time,’” said Coach Kuhn. “As we go at it through the year, just trying to stay positive. Stay positive with one another, and it’s going to constantly build and constantly change because we could still possibly add another player with the scholarship that we have, mid-year. That’s going to change things even further as we get into conference, so just stay positive and everyday get a little bit better each day. That’s all I tell them.”

The team did get a taste of game action this past week in Albany Georgia. This week the Commodores will host a jamboree with a few in-state teams coming in for that. The regular season opener set for early November .

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.