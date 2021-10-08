Husband & wife battle breast cancer 17 years apart

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month we usually concentrate on making sure women are getting screened. But it’s important to point out that men also get breast cancer. It is rare but it does happen.

What is even more rare is a husband and wife who have both battled the disease.

But that’s the case for a local couple.

“17 years ago all of the sudden when I was doing my yearly exam with my doctor... I had a lump that appeared,” said breast cancer survivor Lanet Hewett.

And just like that Lanet became one of the 13 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I had very invasive ductal carcinoma it was stage two and it was growing very fast,” said Lanet.

So fast, that doctors began chemo the very next week.

“Did the sentinel lymph node biopsy regretfully it was in my lymph nodes also,” said Lanet.

She underwent chemo and surgery in Birmingham and follow-up radiation in her hometown of Marianna. She’s undergone several outpatient surgeries in the 17 years since.

Almost 17 years to the day Lanet was diagnosed, breast cancer once again struck her family. This time it was her husband John who got the diagnosis.

“He found the lump before Christmas and kept putting it off. So when it changed colors I said... that’s it’s you’re going,” said Lanet.

When they did his examination and biopsy John became part of the one percent of men diagnosed with breast cancer.

What’s more.. it was the same type of cancer as his wife.

“It went from the size of a dime to the size of a 50 cent piece in an 8 week period,” said John. “Lanet with her knowledge of having breast cancer and knowing what to look for she said that’s it we’re going to the doctor.”

This time around the couple stayed in Panama City for treatment.

“Between my surgeon Dr. Jones and Dr. Haberman who I went through chemo with and Dr. Stokes and the radiation and the wonderful nurses people don’t need to go to Birmingham.. they got it here,” said John.

Just this week John wrapped up his treatment and is the latest breast cancer survivor to ring the bell signaling the end of a rough journey.

But John and Lanet aren’t ending their crusade to help others going through the same thing.

“When I had my cancer I knew no one personally that had had breast cancer.. so I really had no one to turn to to help me tread that road,” said Lanet.

She’s determined no other breast cancer patient will feel that way.

“If you have someone that can listen to you it makes all the difference in the world,” Lanet said.

For many years Lanet held breast cancer symposiums in Marianna.

“We have people that come in, professionals, doctors,” said Lanet. “We explain what to look for, what treatments you can receive.”

One of John’s doctors heard of these symposiums and asked Lanet to tackle one for Bay County. She dived in headfirst.

“My main message is be proactive,” Lanet said.

The Bay County Breast Cancer Symposium is set for Wednesday, October 13th at Gulf Coast State College. Doors open at 5:30 and the program will start at 6 p.m. It’s being held at The Advanced Technology Center -- Room 303.

The symposium is free and if you’re interested in attending they do ask that you call and make reservations because seating is limited. The number to text is (850) 209-2834. Cahall’s is providing a box dinner and there will be door prizes along with swag bags for everyone who attends.

If you feel you can’t afford treatment -- along with the cancer professionals -- someone from the health department will be on hand to help answer those questions.

