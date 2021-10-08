Advertisement

Mattresses donated to local fire rescues

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters face many challenges every day, but there is one people probably don’t think about.

Where do firefighters sleep when they work overnight shifts? Usually, not on the most comfortable mattresses.

The Sleep Center Superstores in Panama City teamed up with The Rotary Club of Panama City Beach to donate Tempurpedic mattresses.

You can watch Sam’s full interview above to hear how appreciative local fire rescues are.

