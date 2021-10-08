Advertisement

Okaloosa County authorities search for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run

Law enforcement in Okaloosa County is looking for a suspect who allegedly fatally hit a...
Law enforcement in Okaloosa County is looking for a suspect who allegedly fatally hit a bicyclist and fled the scene early Thursday morning.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement in Okaloosa County is looking for a suspect who allegedly fatally hit a bicyclist and fled the scene early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an unknown style vehicle was going southbound on S.R. 85 near Riverwood Drive when it hit the back of a bicyclist in the bike lane.

Afterward, the driver allegedly left. The bicyclist was a 44-year-old man from Crestview who died.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact their local authorities.

