Okaloosa County authorities search for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement in Okaloosa County is looking for a suspect who allegedly fatally hit a bicyclist and fled the scene early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an unknown style vehicle was going southbound on S.R. 85 near Riverwood Drive when it hit the back of a bicyclist in the bike lane.

Afterward, the driver allegedly left. The bicyclist was a 44-year-old man from Crestview who died.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact their local authorities.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.