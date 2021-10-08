Advertisement

Postal worker fatally shot on route in Pa.; former neighbor charged

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A federal official says a former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania confessed that he fatally shot him because he believed the mail carrier previously poisoned him and his family with cyanide.

The acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania says in a release that 53-year-old Eric Kortz turned himself in Thursday for the shooting death of Louis Vignone while he was on his mail route in Collier Township.

Kortz told authorities that he and Vignone used to be neighbors, and he believes Vignone and his family poisoned Kortz and his family with cyanide.

Kortz has been assigned a public defender.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the public defender’s office in Pittsburgh has a policy of not giving comments to news outlets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water is covering the road on Alf Coleman. Drivers are urged to use caution.
Bay County flooding reports
From Thursday morning's downpours.
Major flooding in Callaway Thursday
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes has entered a plea deal, agreeing to plea guilty...
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner pleads guilty in corruption investigation
The CIU is a six man unit patrolling the Panhandle looking for who they say are the worst of...
FHP Criminal Interdiction Unit working to keep Panhandle safe
Accumulations Since Monday
Dangerous Flash Flooding

Latest News

A witness describes finding a slain mail carrier on Thursday morning.
Witness: Postal worker killed was just 'doing his job'
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, customers look at smart phones in San Francisco....
Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows
Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids: Top 5 Things To Know