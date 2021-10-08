Advertisement

Teach “Ford” Tough, Port St Joe Educator Earns Golden Apple

Mrs. Jeannie Ford has been teaching for 20 years
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are heading east to Port St Joe to find this week’s Golden Apple winner.

Mrs. Jeannie Ford is entering her third decade in education and her sixth year at Port St Joe Elementary School. Ford teaches the young, fifth grade Dolphins in English Language Arts.

Mrs. Ford insists she does not need the recognition, the only prize she needs is her students succeeding in their education.

”It is nice to feel appreciated, even though I know I feel appreciated every day. The students always tell me, and I love every single one of them even without an award,” said Ford.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water is covering the road on Alf Coleman. Drivers are urged to use caution.
Bay County flooding reports
From Thursday morning's downpours.
Major flooding in Callaway Thursday
Law enforcement in Okaloosa County is looking for a suspect who allegedly fatally hit a...
Okaloosa County authorities search for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes has entered a plea deal, agreeing to plea guilty...
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner pleads guilty in corruption investigation
The CIU is a six man unit patrolling the Panhandle looking for who they say are the worst of...
FHP Criminal Interdiction Unit working to keep Panhandle safe

Latest News

Sarah Burris with the Bay County Public Library joined us in studio to talk about some events...
Bay County Public Library hosts Halloween events
Sarah Burris with the Bay County Public Library joined us in studio to talk about some events...
Sarah Burris Interview
This weekend, farms across the panhandle will be open to visitors who not only want to have...
Farm Tour Kicks Off in Florida Panhandle
Florida Board of Education finds school districts imposing mask mandates ‘out of compliance'...
Mask rule faces new challenge