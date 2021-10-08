Teach “Ford” Tough, Port St Joe Educator Earns Golden Apple

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are heading east to Port St Joe to find this week’s Golden Apple winner.

Mrs. Jeannie Ford is entering her third decade in education and her sixth year at Port St Joe Elementary School. Ford teaches the young, fifth grade Dolphins in English Language Arts.

Mrs. Ford insists she does not need the recognition, the only prize she needs is her students succeeding in their education.

”It is nice to feel appreciated, even though I know I feel appreciated every day. The students always tell me, and I love every single one of them even without an award,” said Ford.

