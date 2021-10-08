Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Drier weather is returning to NWFL
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see a little more rain late tonight into early Friday as a cold front sweeps over the panhandle. The rain chances will be most likely east of Hwy 231 and during the morning hours. Lows tonight will drop into the low 70s and there could be a little patchy fog. By Friday afternoon skies will be pretty sunny and it will be warm w/highs in the mid 80s. Dew point temps will drop behind the cold front allowing for less humid air to filter into NWFL. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper 60s. The forecast will be warm and sunny right into next week.

