Washington County flooding continues to escalate

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flooding in Washington County has been an ongoing issue since Hurricane Michael. Now, with all the recent rain, it’s only getting worse. Some residents have even been forced out of their homes.

“After Michael the water kept getting higher and it destroyed, flooded my home and several others in the neighborhood, and now it’s threatening several more,” Washington County resident Donell Fendley said.

At first glance, Rolling Pines Road in Green Head looked to be a pond or a lake on Thursday, and even had a boat to carry residents to their home from their cars parked at the road.

Road and Bridge employees could be seen working on Rolling Pines Road, but they said it was only a temporary fix. However, officials say they can’t find a permanent solution until the rain stops.

“We’re down there working trying to keep everything going, and we’re just praying for some dry weather,” County Administrator Jeff Massey said.

Residents say the flooding has been devastating, and more than one area around the county has been impacted.

“It’s just been catastrophic, once in a lifetime flooding that has really affected everyone in that area and really several parts of Washington County,” Fendley said. “People have lost homes, can’t get to their homes, people have had to move.”

Both residents and officials say they just want to work together to solve this issue.

“Most certainly, we want to work together with the community. We understand what they’re going through and their frustrations,” Massey added.

Officials tell us they’re working diligently to fix the issue.

