Farm Tour comes to the Panhandle

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fall is in the air, and many people may be looking for outdoor activities. This weekend, farms across the panhandle will be open to visitors who not only want to have fall fun but also want to learn more about farming.

The Millstone farm tour encompasses about 40 farms across the panhandle, and The Lazy Acres Family Farm is just one of the farms participating. Not only can guests take part in the corn maze, pumpkin patch, and hayrides, but they can also see all types of animals and watch demonstrations about farm work.

The Lazy Acres Family Farm owner Ryan Ziglar said he and his family enjoy educating people on how farms work and where their food comes from.

“This farm tour, it sort of laser focuses everybody to be able to see multiple farms throughout the panhandle, and see how other farms do what they do,” Ziglar said. “Whether it’s a flower farm or a dairy or a farm like ours, a protein farm, it’s just a neat opportunity for people to go throughout the panhandle and see lots of different agriculture activities.”

The Lazy Acres Family Farm will be open for the Farm Tour on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the farm and demonstrations are free. However, pumpkins, the corn maze, hayrides, and items in the farm store can be purchased for a small fee.

For more information on The Lazy Acres Family Farm, click here. For more information on the farm tour, click here.

Other Jackson County farms participating in the farm tour this weekend are Cindale Dairy Farm, KB Farm Cut Flowers, Martin’s Harvest, Moonpie Farm & Creamery, and Southern Craft Creamery.

