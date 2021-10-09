High School Football Week 7 Scores and Highlights
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Escambia 26 Ft. Walton Beach 7
Freeport 0 N. Bay Haven 34
Arnold 14 Rutherford 0
Edison 14 Niceville 21
Walton 35 Bozeman 14
NFC 33 Blountstown 70
South Walton 40 Port St. Joe 36
Bay 14 Marianna 35
Mosley 30 Navarre 7
Wewahitchka 30 Maclay 31
Patula Charter 7 Sneads 41
Franklin 6 Cottondale 48
Graceville 0 St. John Paul 56
Crestview 27 Andalusia 21
Rocky Bayou 41 Aucilla Chr. 27
Off: Choctaw, Holmes, Vernon, Chipley
