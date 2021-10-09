Advertisement

High School Football Week 7 Scores and Highlights

By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Escambia 26 Ft. Walton Beach 7

Freeport 0 N. Bay Haven 34

Arnold 14 Rutherford 0

Edison 14 Niceville 21

Walton 35 Bozeman 14

NFC 33 Blountstown 70

South Walton 40 Port St. Joe 36

Bay 14 Marianna 35

Mosley 30 Navarre 7

Wewahitchka 30 Maclay 31

Patula Charter 7 Sneads 41

Franklin 6 Cottondale 48

Graceville 0 St. John Paul 56

Crestview 27 Andalusia 21

Rocky Bayou 41 Aucilla Chr. 27

Off: Choctaw, Holmes, Vernon, Chipley

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Friday Night Overtime Part Two
Friday Night Overtime Part Two
Friday Night Overtime Part Three
Friday Night Overtime Part Three

Most Read

Water is covering the road on Alf Coleman. Drivers are urged to use caution.
Bay County flooding reports
From Thursday morning's downpours.
Major flooding in Callaway Thursday
Law enforcement in Okaloosa County is looking for a suspect who allegedly fatally hit a...
Okaloosa County authorities search for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes has entered a plea deal, agreeing to plea guilty...
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner pleads guilty in corruption investigation
Ellie Dowling Parrish, 73, of Altha, is facing multiple charges, including one count of an...
Former Calhoun County official arrested in alleged pay-to-play scheme

Latest News

Friday Night Overtime Part One
Friday Night Overtime Part Two
Friday Night Overtime Part Two
Friday Night Overtime Part Three
Friday Night Overtime Part Three
Avalon Miller is the only returning player on the Lady Commodore's roster.
Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball gears up for new season with a new coach and a new roster