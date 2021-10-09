Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit visits Cottondale Elementary

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently formed their own K-9 Tracking Unit, and a few members decided to pay a visit to the first graders at Cottondale Elementary on Thursday.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield, Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Charlie Price, and a few other members of the team visited the school and talked to the kids about what the K-9 Unit does. In addition to all the human members of the team that visited the school, K-9 Jackie also made an appearance.

Price said the Sheriff’s Office wanted to talk to the kids about more than just what they do.

“(We were) just kind of educating and letting them know the importance of their parents or guardians always knowing their whereabouts or location,” Price said.

He also believes there is a third benefit to going to talk to the kids.

“Well in addition to them knowing the importance of not being lost or getting lost, just building the bridge and the relationship with the community and it starts with the kids,” Price added.

After the presentation by Edenfield and Price, the kids were able to ask questions and even lined up to give K-9 Jackie some love.

