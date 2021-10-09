Mexico Beach looking to the future three years after Hurricane Michael

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The small town of Mexico Beach embarked on quite the journey after most of the town was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“One of the most devastating pictures of our city that I can imagine. Trying to walk through our city and see what had happened in three short hours of mother nature,” City of Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey, said.

Mexico Beach was referred to as Ground Zero after the Category 5 hurricane ripped through the town on October 10, 2018.

“We were all here and like everyone else we were all shocked to see what happened,” Ryan Harmon, Harmon Realty owner, said. “All of the devastation and the destruction it has been a long three years for a lot of us”

After three years of rebuilding, Mayor Cathey said the town now is focused on its future.

“I would much rather look at the brighter side of our city the new and the improved,” Cathey said.

Businesses in Mexico Beach like Killer Seafood have had to adapt after Michael. The owner opened up a food truck on the same property where his restaurant once stood.

“I decided to do it this way and so far it has been a great success,” Michael Scoggins, owner, said. “People still expect to come to Mexico beach and see Killer Seafood after 18 years so it is good to be back.”

Other businesses like Harmon’s Realty have also rebuilt on the land where their original building once stood. The business is celebrating 40 years in Mexico Beach.

“We are here in our new building after it was completely destroyed and we have been back here just for a few months,” Harmon said. “It is great to finally see that come to fruition and it is great to be back you know.”

While the town continues to rebuild the spirit of the Mexico Beach community keeps everyone going.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.