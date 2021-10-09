Saturday Night Forecast, Sunny Sunday Ahead!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have a beautiful evening on tap with clear skies and temps in the mid to upper 70s. If you have any Saturday night plans, it will be a great night to enjoy them!

High pressure in place is allowing drier air to settle in. This high will bring plenty of sunshine along with some pleasant mornings across the Panhandle the rest of this weekend with lows dipping down into the 60s for most, to near 70 along the beaches. Highs will warm into the mid 80s by Sunday afternoon.

If you plan on heading out to the beaches or out on the boat, it will be a perfect day to do so! Waters will be warm and calm, winds out of the northeast about 5-10 mph or for the mariners 10kts. The UV index will be around a 7 meaning it will only take about 30 minutes to get a sunburn so don’t forget the sunscreen!

High pressure will continue to dominate the region setting us up for a nice dry streak of weather for us through next week featuring sunny skies and comfortable mornings followed by warm afternoons. Lows each night will fall into the upper 60s to near 70 with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

