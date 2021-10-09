Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

By Jenny Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have a beautiful evening on tap with clear skies and temps in the mid to upper 70s. If you have any Friday night plans, it will be a great night to enjoy them!

High pressure in place is allowing drier air to settle in. This high will bring plenty of sunshine along with some pleasant mornings across the Panhandle over the weekend with lows dipping down into the 60s for most, to near 70 along the beaches. Highs will warm into the mid 80s during the afternoons both Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will continue to dominate the region which will set us up for a nice dry streak of weather for us through next week featuring sunny skies and comfortable mornings followed by warm afternoons.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water is covering the road on Alf Coleman. Drivers are urged to use caution.
Bay County flooding reports
From Thursday morning's downpours.
Major flooding in Callaway Thursday
Law enforcement in Okaloosa County is looking for a suspect who allegedly fatally hit a...
Okaloosa County authorities search for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes has entered a plea deal, agreeing to plea guilty...
Former Lynn Haven Commissioner pleads guilty in corruption investigation
Like most of Bay County saw during the overnight storms, one Panama City Beach neighborhood saw...
PCB’s Riviera neighborhood experiences damaging flooding, residents call on county

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see a beautiful Friday ahead.
Friday Forecast
Drier weather will return to the panhandle this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Drier weather will return to the panhandle this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Only a few small and stray lighter showers are possible in the afternoon.
Thursday Forecast