Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have a beautiful evening on tap with clear skies and temps in the mid to upper 70s. If you have any Friday night plans, it will be a great night to enjoy them!

High pressure in place is allowing drier air to settle in. This high will bring plenty of sunshine along with some pleasant mornings across the Panhandle over the weekend with lows dipping down into the 60s for most, to near 70 along the beaches. Highs will warm into the mid 80s during the afternoons both Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will continue to dominate the region which will set us up for a nice dry streak of weather for us through next week featuring sunny skies and comfortable mornings followed by warm afternoons.

