Clear and quiet Sunday night, Sunny and Warm Columbus Day ahead!

By Jenny Brown
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have a clear and quiet overnight with lows dipping down into the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will continue to dominate the region setting us up for a nice dry streak of weather for us through the week ahead featuring mostly sunny skies and comfortable mornings followed by warm afternoons. Lows each night will fall into the upper 60s to near 70 with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

If you plan on heading out to the beaches or out on the boat for Columbus day, it will be a perfect day to do so! Waters will be warm and calm, winds out of the east about 5-10 mph or for the mariners 5-10kts. The UV index will be around a 7 meaning it will only take about 30 minutes to get a sunburn so don’t forget the sunscreen!

