North Florida wrestling clubs compete in first annual Coastline Wrestling Academy IBT

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -195 wrestlers from across the Panhandle came out to compete in a tournament put on by Coastline Wrestling Academy in accordance with other clubs in the North Florida Wrestling Network, which includes six clubs from across, well, north Florida.

This tournament is one of five that will take place this year hosting kids from age five all the way to the senior high level.

A ton of local wrestlers coming out Saturday to compete.

Without middle school wrestling in bay county anymore, these tournaments provide an opportunity for kids like bear to come out and compete before they get to high school.

“Five, six, seven years from now, you’re going to get a group of ninth graders that all of the sudden are going to put Panama City on the map,” said Coastline Wrestling Academy president and Bay assistant wrestling coach, Zach Deaton.

Coach Deaton and his crew also brought in retired MMA fighter, Jake O’Brien for a free clinic on Friday night for all the wrestlers signed up to compete to teach them some moves and give them an idea of where the sport can take them.

“I think with young kids, when they know somebody who’s had success or has a little bit of a name, even when I was a kid, you listen more and it means more to the kids when they see somebody who’s done it,” said O’Brien.

Final results from the tournament can be found here.

