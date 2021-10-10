Advertisement

Pirates of The High Seas Fest wraps up

By Tony Reese
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Folks wanting to find their sea legs in Panama City Beach will want to get a move on because the Pirates of The High Seas Festival is wrapping up this weekend.

Kids had the opportunity to enjoy virtual activities on Facebook on Saturday, and will also have a final opportunity on Sunday.

There were also chances to act like a pirate by taking pictures with the jolly good fellows at Captain Anderson’s Marina, M.B. Miller County Pier, and Pier Park all weekend.

”We’ve got pirates everywhere, you can come out and get a hat, get a sword, shake hands and take pictures, and have a good time. It’s all about giving back to the community. That’s what we did it for,” Dell McRea, better known as Captain Ransom King Mayhem, Captain of the Pirates of the White Sands said.

The night ended with a firework show at the city pier.

Captain Mayhem adds that he and his band of jolly good men and women will return for a Halloween event.

