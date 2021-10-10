Advertisement

Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted on felony charges who injured a deputy and escaped in his car, the sheriff said.(Arizona Department of Corrections via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff for metro Phoenix said a manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who escaped after allegedly attacking and critically injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was processing the arrested man at a sheriff’s substation.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the injured deputy was in critical condition at a hospital, where he was taken after another deputy found him unconscious and bleeding from his face.

Penzone said the injured deputy was on life support. His identity wasn’t released.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 30-year-old Clinton Hurley and said Hurley had been sought on felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellie Dowling Parrish, 73, of Altha, is facing multiple charges, including one count of an...
Former Calhoun County official arrested in alleged pay-to-play scheme
Law enforcement in Okaloosa County is looking for a suspect who allegedly fatally hit a...
Okaloosa County authorities search for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run
Like most of Bay County saw during the overnight storms, one Panama City Beach neighborhood saw...
PCB’s Riviera neighborhood experiences damaging flooding, residents call on county
Things might have been dim around the Panama City Mall Monday, but come Tuesday evening the...
The Central Panhandle Fair is back in Panama City
Hurricane Michael made landfall on October 10, 2018.
Mexico Beach looking to the future three years after Hurricane Michael

Latest News

Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy
Sunny skies and warm temps ahead for the second half of our weekend!
Saturday Night Forecast, Sunny Sunday Ahead!
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health