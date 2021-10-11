Advertisement

“Hands on a Hardbody” coming to Chipola College’s theater this weekend

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Want to see a musical this weekend? You can at Chipola College.

“Hands on a Hardbody” will run October 14th through October 17th. Shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday start at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee show starts at 2 p.m.

Chipola Theatre Director Raines Carr and guest star Stephen Guarino joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the musical. Guarino is a three-time Emmy-nominee, best known for his role in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here. Both Carr and Guarino are graduates of Florida State University.

To purchase tickets, visit Chipola’s website.

