Husband charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting wife

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area man is behind bars after investigators say he shot his wife.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call Monday morning about a shooting on Moss Hill Road. Deputies say the caller claimed he accidentally shot his wife.

First responders say they found Judy Berrigan, 61, with a gunshot wound to the left chest area. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Berrigan told investigators her husband Dennis Berrigan, 70, and her had been arguing. She said he had also been drinking most of the night. She tells investigators Dennis shot her with a handgun while she was sitting in the living room.

Dennis Berrigan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

