Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine heads our way once again today. So be sure to grab the shades for eastbound commuters.

Otherwise, we’re off to a very comfortable start with seasonal 60s out the door early on. We’ll see a fairly seasonable setup for the rest of the day as well. Sunshine will warm temperatures up into the mid 80s for afternoon highs.

High pressure has settled in over the Southeast. Much of this week will be filled with sunshine and just a few clouds at times. The only real difference we may notice day in and day out this week, other than a few clouds increasing through the midweek, will be temperatures rising as well. We’ll see afternoon highs push into the upper 80s through the mid to late week before a cold front moves in for the weekend.

The front may bring a few scattered showers or thunderstorms through on Saturday. But the pay off will be worth it as temperatures cool off into the upper 70s for Sunday’s high!

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a pretty quiet week ahead with mainly to mostly sunny skies and highs gradually rising into the upper 80s through midweek.

