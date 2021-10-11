Advertisement

Pumpkin picking time at Camp Helen State Park

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to pick the perfect pumpkin this fall at Camp Helen State Park!

You’ll find thousands of pumpkins at the patch ranging in sizes and shapes. Prices range from $1 to about $25.

The pumpkin patch is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. and there is extra fun on Saturdays.

On October 23rd, pull out the blankets and chairs for a movie night in the patch. “Hocus Pocus” will be playing on the projector for free!

For more details on the fall fun at Camp Helen State Park, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

