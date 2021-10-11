Advertisement

Third Annual Stronger Than The Storm fundraiser

Stronger than the Storm event in Mexico Beach.
Stronger than the Storm event in Mexico Beach.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Killer Seafood in Mexico Beach held their ‘Stronger Than The Storm’ event all day Sunday on the third anniversary of Hurricane Michael.

The event featured live music all day long.

According to the owner of Killer Seafood, all of the donations from ‘Stronger Than The Storm’ go back into the city.

“Last year we were able to donate almost three thousand dollars to the city and another thousand dollars to the Port St. Joe ROTC for them helping us out with traffic control at the event,” Michael Scoggins, owner of killer seafood said. “It is not a profit-making day we close the restaurant down, in fact, that day just to hold this event. Not a celebration of the hurricane per se but a celebration of what brought this town and people together and the feeling we all had taking care of each other.”

The mayor of Mexico Beach Al Cathey presented the Director of FDEM Kevin Guthrie with an award for his efforts after Hurricane Michael at the event as well

