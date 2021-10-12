Advertisement

500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Department of Environmental Protection released a report about a 500,000-gallon sewage spill in Lynn Haven on Friday.

According to the utility director, this was because of the heavy rains and flooding the area experienced last week.

The spill was at the intersection of 12th Street and Virginia Avenue.

“We’re finding damage in our system from the hurricane recovery efforts and we’re fixing those as we find them, but that’s what’s causing the overflows is,” utility director Greg Kidwell said. “A lot of stormwater is getting diverted into the gravity collection system.”

The City of Lynn Haven posted the following statement on their website:

“The early morning storm event and flooding have resulted in several sanitary sewer overflows located in several areas of the city. The city has reported the spills to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The city will be sampling the bay in the locations indicated on this map. Clean-up activities are ongoing. Letters to homeowners in the spill areas have been delivered.”

