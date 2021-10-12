Advertisement

House fire being investigated by Florida Fire Marshall’s

House fire being investigated
House fire being investigated(Daniel M.)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An attempted arson investigation is underway after a fire at a Panama City home. The Panama City Fire Department says they were called to a fire at a home on East 10th Street overnight. The fire was quickly put out, but while crews while working to determine the cause, they found evidence of what could have been a molotov cocktail. Panama City Police and the Florida Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port St. Joe Church Building Demolished.
Church tears down historic sanctuary that was destroyed by Hurricane Michael
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced another $3.1 million in awards will be going towards...
Looking forward three years after Hurricane Michael
Travelers heading home from Panama City affected by Southwest flight cancelations and delays.
Travelers heading home from Panama City affected by Southwest flight cancelations and delays
Dennis Berrigan is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting is wife.
Husband charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting wife
500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding.
500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding

Latest News

Parents Against Predators
Parents Against Predators
Shriner Golf Tournament
Shriner Golf Tournament
Florida tourism during a pandemic.
Florida Tourism
Help wanted signs can be seen everywhere in Bay County as businesses continue to have issues...
Local businesses don’t see difference in job applicants after minimum wage increase