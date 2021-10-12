House fire being investigated by Florida Fire Marshall’s
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An attempted arson investigation is underway after a fire at a Panama City home. The Panama City Fire Department says they were called to a fire at a home on East 10th Street overnight. The fire was quickly put out, but while crews while working to determine the cause, they found evidence of what could have been a molotov cocktail. Panama City Police and the Florida Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating.
