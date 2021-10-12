Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and dry week over the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. On Tuesday skies will be sunny and warm w/highs in the middle 80s. The weather gets a bit warmer and more humid through the rest of the work week. A cold front will bring a chance of rain on Saturday and then cooler, less humid air arrives Sunday. Highs will dip into the 70s next week w/lows in the 50s.

