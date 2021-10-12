Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and dry week over the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. On Tuesday skies will be sunny and warm w/highs in the middle 80s. The weather gets a bit warmer and more humid through the rest of the work week. A cold front will bring a chance of rain on Saturday and then cooler, less humid air arrives Sunday. Highs will dip into the 70s next week w/lows in the 50s.

