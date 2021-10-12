Advertisement

Parents Against Predators Workshop

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Do parents know what their children are doing online?

Panama City Beach Chief of Police J.R. Talamantez says more often than not, they don’t.

Chief Talamantez will be hosting a Parents Against Predators Workshop. The workshop will take place on October 12th from 6-8 p.m. at Arnold High School.

The workshop is free. It aims to educate parents on what their children are doing online and how to keep them safe.

For more details on the Parents Against Predators Workshop, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

