PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Do parents know what their children are doing online?

Panama City Beach Chief of Police J.R. Talamantez says more often than not, they don’t.

Chief Talamantez will be hosting a Parents Against Predators Workshop. The workshop will take place on October 12th from 6-8 p.m. at Arnold High School.

The workshop is free. It aims to educate parents on what their children are doing online and how to keep them safe.

