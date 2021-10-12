Advertisement

Spotting signs of domestic violence

By Katie Bente
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Its time dedicated to supporting survivors and educating the community.

Last year, the country saw a spike in domestic violence cases. Experts said it’s likely because of the financial strain caused by the pandemic.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, they got more than 200 reports of domestic violence in September alone. But they said that’s a lower number than they had seen last year.

Deputies are reminding everyone this is a real issue that could be deadly. It’s a crime often hidden behind closed doors, but there are a few things you can look out for that could just save someone’s life.

Even a harmless conversation can escalate.

“It may be a simple verbal dispute, and it may go up to a shove or push, then it may go up to bruising or marks or even strangulation is a big one,” Bay County Sheriff’s Corporal Amy Burnette said.

Burnette said there are a few red signs you can spot from the outside looking in.

“Power control is what these relationships drive on and go on. So, isolating the victim from their friends and family is huge,” Burnette said.

Finances can also take a toll on a couple. For the abuser, it’s all about control.

“They have to get permission if they can go buy a dress or the aggressor won’t let them work,” Burnette said. “It goes into, well why are you buying this? Or why are you doing that? You can’t leave me because you have no way to support yourself.”

It’s a fight the victim often doesn’t win.

“Well, I wouldn’t have hit you if you wouldn’t have done this. Or I wouldn’t get so angry if you did this,” Burnette said. “The victims always feel like they’re walking on eggshells and that’s a big red flag.”

So, if you see something, say something. You can reach out to your local law enforcement or the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
Ellie Dowling Parrish, 73, of Altha, is facing multiple charges, including one count of an...
Former Calhoun County official arrested in alleged pay-to-play scheme
Port St. Joe Church Building Demolished.
Church tears down historic sanctuary that was destroyed by Hurricane Michael
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced another $3.1 million in awards will be going towards...
Looking forward three years after Hurricane Michael

Latest News

500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding.
500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding
Warm and dry weather continues w/rain on the way by the weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast
Travelers heading home from Panama City affected by Southwest flight cancelations and delays.
Travelers heading home from Panama City affected by Southwest flight cancelations and delays
Warm and dry weather continues w/rain on the way by the weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast