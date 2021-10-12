Travelers heading home from Panama City affected by Southwest flight cancelations and delays.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Southwest Airlines had more than a thousand flight cancelations for the holiday weekend and thousands of flight delays.

This trend continuing into Monday. According to Flightaware.com Southwest canceled 363 flights, 1,458 flights were delayed.

All Southwest flights at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport were either canceled or delayed Monday as well.

This caused frustrations for travelers trying to get home after traveling to Panama City Beach for vacation.

“We had no instructions of what to do just they’re canceled,” Marian Ofczarcak, Beachgoer from Austin, Texas said. “You didn’t know how to retrieve your reservation and rebook or when it was going to be available we had no clue about anything.”

Ofczarcak said that she had her flight changed multiple times on Monday. She was trying to fly home to Texas after spending the weekend with family at the beach.

“The time has changed three times so it is back to her original time but I do not know if that means it is still delayed and it is going to get a new time there is no other information,” Ofczarcak said.

That lack of information is nothing new. Since travelers have gotten back to the skies after the pandemic, various airlines have had sudden cancellations since summer.

ECP officials say these flight cancellations with Southwest have nothing to do with the local airport.

“Obviously we will see people here in between flights that we wouldn’t normally see,” Richard McConnell, ECP Deputy Executive Director said. “They will be at the ticket counters trying to reschedule hopefully a lot of the airlines have handled the accommodations via the phone.”

Also, according to airport officials, it is up to the airlines to provide accommodations to passengers that have their flights canceled.

Ofczarcak said she was told her flight was delayed multiple times due to weather.

Southwest Airlines released a statement saying air traffic control issues and disruptive weather resulted in the cancellations.

Southwest Airlines released a statement saying air traffic control issues and disruptive weather resulted in the cancellations.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration also released a statement, saying there have been no significant air traffic staffing shortages reported since Friday.

No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday.



Flight delays & cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday PM due to widespread severe weather, military training, & limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville en route center.

(1/2) — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) October 10, 2021

