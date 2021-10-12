Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warm weather continues in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The warm and humid weather is expected to continue through the rest of the work week before a cold front Saturday will bring cooler, less humid air on Sunday.

For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. On Wednesday skies will remain sunny w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be East at 5 mph. The humidity increases through Friday and the warm weather remains. A cold front will bring spotty storms Saturday. The cooler, less humid air arrives by Sunday morning.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

