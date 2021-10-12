Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite this morning with plenty of sunshine heading our way once again today. Some may see a little patchy fog in typical low lying spots. It won’t last long and lift out before 8am.

Temperatures are decent this morning as we’ve returned to the 60s, closer to 70 near the beaches. We’ll see a fairly seasonable setup for the rest of the day as well. Sunshine will warm temperatures up into the mid 80s for afternoon highs.

That warmth will create a few fair weather clouds this afternoon. But nothing that will block out the sunshine completely.

High pressure has settled in over the Southeast. Much of this week will be filled with sunshine and just a few clouds at times. In fact, some upper level clouds are forecast to move in for Wednesday and Thursday which could lead toward a bit of filtered sunshine at times.

We’ll see afternoon highs push into the upper 80s through the mid to late week before a cold front moves in for the weekend. The front may bring a few scattered, passing, showers or thunderstorms through on Saturday. But the pay off will be worth it as temperatures cool off to near 60 degrees Sunday morning with highs into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

We’ll see this slightly less humid air mass only stick around for a short-time into next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a pretty quiet week ahead with mainly to mostly sunny skies and highs gradually rising into the upper 80s through midweek.

