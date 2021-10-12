Wewahitchka senior is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hannah Taunton is now in her fourth season with the Wewahitchka volleyball team, but that’s not the only place she is putting in work. The senior is also an active member of SGA, National Honor Society, HOSA-future health professionals, and Students Working Against Tobacco, all while balancing a 3.5 GPA.

“Of course I love the court and the game that I play, but in the classroom is preparing me for my future, so.” Hannah says.

“Hannah is just a tremendous person all around.” adds her volleyball coach Nikita Miller. “She has a heart of gold, and it just really radiates and shines through, especially on the court and off the court.” For Coach Miller, who juggles a full time job, service in the Army Reserves and online school, having a player like Hannah on her team is a tremendous help. “She’s one that I can always rely on, especially if I’m running a little late to practice. She can step up and be a leader and really get practice rolling for me. Someone that I can always rely on and trust entirely with the team.” Says Hannah “I think it’s always amazing to set a good example for everybody that’s around me, and, honestly, we are a tight knit community, and I just like to present myself that way.” As for her future? Hannah has everything going for her. “I see a lot of bright things for Hannah’s future.” adds coach Miller. “She has a really good support system behind her, and she always knows that I’ll always be right there her as well, so Hannah is going to go far and do big things.”

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is presented by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

