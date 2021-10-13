BDS board members said new COVID numbers is best news in months

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The COVID numbers came out Tuesday for Bay District Schools. News that board members are celebrating.

“Honestly it’s probably the most positive news we have had regarding COVID in months, if not years, to see the cases drop so dramatically,” Chairman Steve Moss said.

A dramatic change is seen since the state made quarantining optional on September 22nd.

“Since that rule went into effect, we’ve had 60% fewer cases among students and 64% fewer cases among staff,” Supervisory School Nurse Lyndsey Jackson said.

This also comes after the board voted three to two on August 24th to reverse the mask mandate for staff and keep it optional for students.

“Our peak was the week of August 23rd and from August 23rd to now, we have had actually 80% fewer cases among students and 70% fewer among staff,” said Jackson.

A decision that some considered to be controversial during the peak around the district.

“So to see the numbers drastically decline, I think it vindicates some of the homework and due diligence that you put into making a decision like this,” said Moss.

Moss said if he had to guess, maybe ten percent of students and staff are choosing to wear masks since that decision.

“When I visit the schools here in Bay County, very few students and very few teachers are deciding to wear masks,” said Moss.

As of Tuesday, there are 45 students and staff in quarantine per CDC guidelines.

“And at our peak, we had over 1000, I think,” said Jackson.

The decline in COVID cases is the positive news district officials hope to continue.

Moss wants to reiterate that if a student or staff member wants to wear a mask, they’re more than welcome to.

Jackson wants students and staff to stay vigilant as we approach the holidays.

