Gulf Coast School for Autism preps for its annual Halloween Howl 5k

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Grab your costume and sneakers because the Gulf Coast School for Autism is getting ready to host its second annual Halloween Howl 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run.

The event will take place this Saturday, October 16th, at Gayle’s Trails in Frank Brown Park. Registration will open at 7 a.m. and closes at 7:45 a.m. The run kicks off at 9 a.m. sharp.

Gulf Coast School for Autism President Trin Patterson and Lead Board Certified Behavior Analyst Ryan Keck stopped by the studio to tell us more about the run.

All the money raised is going towards supporting the Gulf Coast School for Autism’s art and music programs.

You can sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/PanamaCityBeach/GCSAHalloweenHustle

