Jackson County Commissioners looking to redistrict

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every 10 years, commissioners have the opportunity to redistrict. However, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners hasn’t redistricted in more than 35 years. Now, the time has come for them to take a closer look at their numbers and consider redistricting.

“The time is now to examine the numbers again,” District One Commissioner Alex McKinnie said. “Now, whether anything changes or not is yet to be seen, but at least we’re making a step to try to examine the numbers.”

At their Tuesday meeting, commissioners weighed their options when it comes to redistricting. Multiple factors can go in to redistricting, like making sure the district lines are clear, and each commissioner has roughly the same amount of people in their respective districts.

McKinnie said they’re focusing on drawing district lines fairly, specifically in regards to minorities.

“We’re in a unique position because we fall up under a court order, district one, thirty years ago,” McKinnie said. “So, we’re looking at numbers to try to change to get the numbers up where they need to be as far as, you know, population-wise.”

No final lines were drawn Tuesday, but the board will be holding a special workshop next week to continue their discussion. According to McKinnie, this could be a long process.

