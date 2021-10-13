Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back

Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A mother is facing charges after an officer walked in on her stabbing her 1-year-old daughter in the back, police say.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Cierra Dyer, 21, dropped the knife when she was confronted by the officer and immediately taken into custody.

Police say Dyer was arguing with a family member over custody of the 1-year-old.

The toddler was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff Sergeant Steve Rhinehart said a 29-year-old man was stabbed by his longtime...
Stabbing in Panama City leaves one injured
Under the plan being pushed by the White House, banks would be required to share your account...
Florida bankers in uproar over Biden plan
Proposed legislation recently filed at the state Capitol, if passed, would keep pet stores in...
Bill would ban retail sale of dogs and cats
Help wanted signs can be seen everywhere in Bay County as businesses continue to have issues...
Local businesses don’t see difference in job applicants after minimum wage increase
500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding.
500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding

Latest News

An Indianapolis police sergeant was charged after body camera video showed him stomping a...
GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face
William Shatner and Jeff Bezos share a hug after Shatner's successful space flight on Wednesday.
Shatner and crew celebrate space flight
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as...
FDA grapples with timing of booster for J&J COVID-19 vaccine