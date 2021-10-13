Advertisement

Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo.(Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Several people were killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital, Oslo, police said Wednesday. They said the suspected attacker was arrested.

“There are several injured and also dead,” the police chief in the town Kongsberg, Øyvind Aas, said at a press conference on Wednesday night, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

No details were immediately available on the numbers of dead and injured.

According to police, the suspected perpetrator walked around the city shooting at people with a bow and arrows. He was arrested and an investigation is underway into the motive of the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff Sergeant Steve Rhinehart said a 29-year-old man was stabbed by his longtime...
Stabbing in Panama City leaves one injured
Under the plan being pushed by the White House, banks would be required to share your account...
Florida bankers in uproar over Biden plan
Proposed legislation recently filed at the state Capitol, if passed, would keep pet stores in...
Bill would ban retail sale of dogs and cats
Help wanted signs can be seen everywhere in Bay County as businesses continue to have issues...
Local businesses don’t see difference in job applicants after minimum wage increase
500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding.
500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding

Latest News

Male caracal kitten Mkuze explores his new habitat at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore....
Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Detroit suburb
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, pedestrians walk on the campus at Stanford University...
Borrowers denied student loan relief will get a second look
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, election workers in Fulton County began...
Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia
Guests joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the Gulf Coast School for Autism's Halloween Howl 5k.
Gulf Coast School for Autism preps for its annual Halloween Howl 5k