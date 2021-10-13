Advertisement

Police dog released after spending 9 days in the ICU

By Amanda Alvarado and Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) - Joker, a police dog in Tennessee, is out of the intensive care unit after being shot while responding to an vehicle burglary.

Joker was released by his handler and found the suspect, but was shot multiple times. Deputies found him in a wooded area nearby, WAFF reported.

Joker was rushed to the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Staff said while the situation seemed bleak, Joker responded well to treatment.

“He is an extremely strong patient who is being incredibly tolerant with his doctors and nurses,” the dog’s medical summary said.

On Sept. 29, after being in the ICU for nine days, Joker was released from the hospital.

He was able to walk out on his own, but hospital staff say he has a long way to go before he is fully recovered.

Deputies say he is improving every day.

Joker will need to rest for five to 12 weeks. He has a feeding tube and will be evaluated to see if he is a viable candidate for jaw reconstructive surgery.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Joker’s medical and aftercare bills.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port St. Joe Church Building Demolished.
Church tears down historic sanctuary that was destroyed by Hurricane Michael
Travelers heading home from Panama City affected by Southwest flight cancelations and delays.
Travelers heading home from Panama City affected by Southwest flight cancelations and delays
500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding.
500,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Lynn Haven due to flooding
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced another $3.1 million in awards will be going towards...
Looking forward three years after Hurricane Michael
Help wanted signs can be seen everywhere in Bay County as businesses continue to have issues...
Local businesses don’t see difference in job applicants after minimum wage increase

Latest News

Under the plan being pushed by the White House, banks would be required to share your account...
Florida bankers in uproar over Biden plan
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Southern California fire shuts highway, forces evacuations
There was a major drug bust Monday night in Franklin County and the sheriff is putting these...
Franklin County Sheriff broadcasts drug bust on Facebook Live
Harrison Avenue streetscape project is underway. Intersection of Harrison Ave. and Government...
Harrison Avenue streetscape project is underway
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. At...
‘Climb the airplane,’ pilot told before California crash