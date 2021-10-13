Advertisement

South Walton prepares for third straight road test

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The South Walton football team is focused on a third consecutive road trip, this one to Tallahassee to face North Florida Christian. That trip coming in the wake of wins at Marianna two weeks ago, and Port St. Joe this past Friday. That latter game an absolute thriller from the start. The Tiger Sharks, one of the best 1A teams in the state, jumping out to an early 11 point lead. South Walton then rallying to tie the game by halftime, and gutting out that 40-36 win, taking the Seahawks to 5-1, while avenging the close loss to St. Joe last season.

“That was a big win for us.” South Walton head coach Phil Tisa told me via Zoom this week. “You know Port St. Joe is a phenomenal team. And to be down early in that game, and be able to battle back and tie it up at halftime, and then come out of that environment with a win. You know I couldn’t be happier. Just let them know that I was proud of them. And it was a great job of battling through adversity and coming back from being behind. And you know, enjoy it for the night because we’re moving on starting Sunday.”

North Florida Christian at 5-2 team. So coach Tisa knows this will be a tough game, much like the two previous games. And he’s hoping this stretch might benefit the team in the long run, beyond trying to get three wins!

“Hopefully you know, during this type of three game road trip, against Marianna, a big and physical, Port St. Joe extremely athletic, and North Florida Christian, extremely athletic, and all those trips being an hour and a half or longer. Hopefully that will make us road tested in case we have to make some road trips come playoff time.”

That game Friday set for 7 eastern, and is one of several we will feature on Friday Night Overtime.

