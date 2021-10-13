Advertisement

Stabbing in Panama City leaves one injured

Bay County Sheriff Sergeant Steve Rhinehart said a 29-year-old man was stabbed by his longtime...
Bay County Sheriff Sergeant Steve Rhinehart said a 29-year-old man was stabbed by his longtime girlfriend at their house on Cherokee Heights Road.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A stabbing late Tuesday night left one person injured in Panama City, leading to an investigation into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Bay County Sheriff Sergeant Steve Rhinehart said a 29-year-old man was stabbed by his longtime girlfriend at their house on Cherokee Heights Road. Rhinehart said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody also at the hospital due to her intoxicated state. She’s waiting to be cleared to be transported to the Bay County Jail. Rhinehart said a nine-year-old boy was also in the house at the time of the stabbing, but was not harmed.

Charges are pending against the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.

