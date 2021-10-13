Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The warm and humid weather continues for a few more days before a cold front Saturday brings cooler weather to the panhandle this weekend. For the rest of tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the 60s. On Thursday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will increase Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. We will see some more clouds and a few spotty storms Saturday as a front pushes through our area. Rain chances will be 30%. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s. By Sunday we will see cooler, drier air which will bring 70s for highs and 50s for lows to the panhandle.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.