Wednesday Evening Forecast

The warm and humid weather continues for now
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The warm and humid weather continues for a few more days before a cold front Saturday brings cooler weather to the panhandle this weekend. For the rest of tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the 60s. On Thursday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will increase Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. We will see some more clouds and a few spotty storms Saturday as a front pushes through our area. Rain chances will be 30%. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s. By Sunday we will see cooler, drier air which will bring 70s for highs and 50s for lows to the panhandle.

