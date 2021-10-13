Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead once again. However, a little haze of patchy fog is possible, especially away from the coast where winds are calm. It shouldn’t be too terribly thick, and won’t slow down your morning drive. Any fog that develops inland will lift out by 8am and plenty of sunshine lies ahead for all in the morning.

Temperatures are comfortably mild in the mid to upper 60s for most, closer to 70 on the beaches. The morning sunshine warms temperatures up into the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs.

That warmth will create a few fair weather clouds this afternoon, and we’ll notice an increase in upper level clouds as well. The overall increase in clouds today may create some filtered sunshine this afternoon or give a more mostly cloudy look toward the end of the day. High pressure remains in place, and that will prevent any rain chances among these cloud decks.

In fact, we’ll stay mainly dry through the rest of the work week until a weekend fall front arrives. The front may bring a few scattered, passing, showers through on Saturday. They’ll be largely hit or miss and fairly brief in nature if you do catch one. But the pay off will be worth it as temperatures cool off into the 50s Sunday morning with highs into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

We’ll see this wonderful fall feel stick around into early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies in the morning with clouds increasing into the afternoon, highs in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few more similar days ahead through Friday before a fall front stirs up a quick shower on Saturday and a cool down for Sunday!

