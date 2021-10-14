Bay Co. jury finds man guilty of murder in 13 minutes

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County jury took 13 minutes to deliver a guilty verdict in a trial for a 2020 murder that happened in Fountain.

Asher Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson.

Officials say he nearly severed a victim’s head before putting the body in the van, then setting the van on fire.

The van was found about four miles from Martin’s co-defendant, Raven Gladin’s home on Ivydell Road.

Martin and Gladin were arrested originally in April of last year.

Gladin faces a decade in prison after pleading no contest to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and second-degree arson in exchange for truthful testimony.

Martin’s sentencing is scheduled for November 19th and he faces up to life in prison.

