BCSO cracks down on domestic violence

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s time dedicated to supporting survivors and educating the community.

Bay County Sheriff’s Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 Thursday morning to talk about domestic violence.

Vecker urged community members to look at the Florida Statute 741.28, which defines domestic violence as any assault, aggravated assault, battery, aggravated battery, sexual assault, sexual battery, stalking, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, false imprisonment, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death of one family or household member by another family or household member.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, they got more than 200 reports of domestic violence in September alone. But they said that’s a lower number than they had seen last year.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is there to help anyone in need. You can call the office at (850) 747-4700.

