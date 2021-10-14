Advertisement

Coats for Kids drive runs through November 18

The Panama City law firm of Manuel & Thompson is once again sponsoring the Coats For Kids Program; they're asking residents to purchase new coats they can then distribute to local children in need.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head into fall and winter, temperatures across Northwest Florida can get pretty cold at times. It’s important to note that some children living in our area also don’t have a coat to keep them warm on these chilly days; however, you can help.

The Panama City law firm of Manuel & Thompson is once again sponsoring the Coats For Kids Program. They’ve been doing so for nearly 20 years.

Because of the pandemic, they are still ONLY accepting new coats. You have until November 18th to get your donations in.

Waylon Thompson of Manuel & Thompson said “We’re trying to stick with the normal time frame because once wintertime gets here, the kids need the coats, and we’re trying to get that done as quickly as we can. Get the coats in and get them distributed.”

You can drop coats off at one of the following locations :

-- WJHG-TV/WECP-TV- 8195 Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach

-- ANY INNOVATIONS CREDIT UNION OFFICE

-- MANUEL & THOMPSON LAW OFFICE- 314 Magnolia Avenue in Panama City

-- BAY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE- 3421 Highway 77 in Panama City

