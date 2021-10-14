Advertisement

Festive fun at Pinspiration PCB

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get into the holiday spirit at Pinspiration Panama City Beach!

You will find all kinds of festive crafts that any skill level can create.

Special Halloween classes for kids are coming up. On October 29th and October 30th kids can participate in Boo Bash! They will be able to create tons of spooktacular crafts. To secure a spot, visit their website here.

October isn’t the only month of fun, though.

In November, you can celebrate the season of giving with their Gift Giving Workshops, just in time for the holidays.

Pinspiration PCB will also be launching Sugar Boom Parties in November. The parties are all about sugar, literally!

For more information on workshops or events, you can visit their Facebook here. Or give them a call at (850) 249-6040.

You can also watch Sam’s full interview above to learn more about all events and workshops at Pinspiration PCB in the next two months!

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’ve made an arrest in a stabbing incident that took...
Update: Girlfriend arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Panama City home
Proposed legislation recently filed at the state Capitol, if passed, would keep pet stores in...
Bill would ban retail sale of dogs and cats
Under the plan being pushed by the White House, banks would be required to share your account...
Florida bankers in uproar over Biden plan
There was a major drug bust Monday night in Franklin County and the sheriff is putting these...
Franklin County Sheriff broadcasts drug bust on Facebook Live
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Florida fines county $3.5M for mandating vaccines

Latest News

Festive fun at Pinspiration PCB
Festive fun at Pinspiration PCB
Petoberfest is raising money for pets.
Petoberfest
Salvage Santa is getting ready.
Salvage Santa
A breast cancer symposium was held.
Breast Cancer Symposium