Festive fun at Pinspiration PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get into the holiday spirit at Pinspiration Panama City Beach!

You will find all kinds of festive crafts that any skill level can create.

Special Halloween classes for kids are coming up. On October 29th and October 30th kids can participate in Boo Bash! They will be able to create tons of spooktacular crafts. To secure a spot, visit their website here.

October isn’t the only month of fun, though.

In November, you can celebrate the season of giving with their Gift Giving Workshops, just in time for the holidays.

Pinspiration PCB will also be launching Sugar Boom Parties in November. The parties are all about sugar, literally!

For more information on workshops or events, you can visit their Facebook here. Or give them a call at (850) 249-6040.

You can also watch Sam’s full interview above to learn more about all events and workshops at Pinspiration PCB in the next two months!

